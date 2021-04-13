You have permission to edit this article.
Robert Eugene Marshall

Robert Eugene Marshall

January 29, 1931 – March 18, 2021

Robert Eugene Marshall passed away peacefully on March 18, 2021, after losing his battle with lung cancer. Robert “Doc” Marshall was born Jan. 29, 1931, to Peter and Agnus Marciniak in Rochester, N.Y. He attended College at the University of Rochester. After college he joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1955. After the Navy he attended medical school at the School of Medicine, University of Irvine in California.

Doc delivered thousands of babies while working as a doctor in San Andreas. He then became the director of health of Calaveras and Tuolumne counties. He retired from his long career in medicine in 1996. After retirement he enjoyed spending his time in the community of Mountain Ranch.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith Marshall; his sister, Dodie Piersielak; and his parents, Peter and Agnus. He is survived by his sons, Ben of Woodsboro, Md., Jason of Mountain Ranch; his daughters, Sue Cornog of Arizona, Kathy Ebert of Alaska; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his dog, Jackie Boy.

