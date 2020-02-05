September 22, 1969 – January 8, 2020
On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Michelle Rae Brown, loving daughter, devoted friend, and the most beautiful soul, passed away at the age of 50.
Michelle was born in San Bernardino County, California, to Jim and Joann Brown. Her family relocated often in her early years, as her father pursued business opportunities. In the early 1980s, the family settled in Calaveras County. Destined to become Michelle’s forever home, she resided in Mountain Ranch for the past 17 years. As children, and until her sister Janelle passed in 2016, Michelle and Janelle would look after each other and were each other’s best friend.
In 1989, Michelle graduated from Bret Harte Union High School. At the ripe, old age of 12, Michelle’s first job was as an employee and manager of the family-owned service stations. In approximately 2003, Michelle began a career in social work for Calaveras County, though many would say that she was truly a social worker long before she formally held the title. Michelle, and her loving, respectful, and straightforward style, was a godsend for many over the years.
Michelle loved everyone, and loved deeply. Her beautiful smile and sing-song voice typically would elicit similar sweetness from anyone lucky enough to cross paths with her. A 15-minute trip to the grocery store could easily become a 45-minute trip to the grocery store, due to welcome greetings from others who were delighted to see her.
Michelle loved sports and was a natural athlete who excelled in softball, both as a player and as a little league coach. In 1987, she was awarded the Mother Lode League’s Most Outstanding Player for Women’s softball for Bret Harte Union High School. In 1988, the Bret Harte girls’ team, of which she was a member, won the Mother Lode League Cross Country Championship. She was a rock star in many ways, as anyone fortunate enough to see her karaoke can attest. A great day for Michelle would have included hanging out with friends and family, enjoying food and drink, listening to music, and watching baseball, football, softball or NASCAR.
Michelle is survived by her mother Joann Brown, family, friends, four-legged family and friends, loves, colleagues and all those whose lives she touched and who touched hers, many of whom fall into more than one of the aforementioned categories; those who preceded her in death were of the same ilk, notably including her father Jim Brown and loving sister Janelle Brown.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February. 22, 2020, at the Mountain Ranch Community Club, 8049 Washington St., Mountain Ranch, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sierra Hope in Michelle’s name. Please bring stories, photos and an appetizer, side dish or dessert to share.