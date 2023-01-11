Helen Mae Messenger

April 8, 1934 - November 10, 2022
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mom, Hellen Mae Messenger, on Nov. 10, 2022, at the Mark Twain Medical Center. She was 88.
Hellen was born on April 8, 1934. Helen came into this world at the Bernasconi Ranch, off Cosgrave Road between Angels Camp and San Andreas. She was the middle child of three daughters born to Edward Bernasconi (1900-1962) and Hazel Schwerer (1908-2007). There she spent her early years living on the ranch with her sisters, mom, dad, several uncles, aunts, and grandparents—learning, loving, and enjoying ranch life and work. She’d often later recall just how special these first few years were. Later in life, she got the opportunity to return to the ranch. At 10, she and her four family members moved to Cement City, near San Andreas, to go to school and be around her dad since he was working at the Cement plant. She was a straight-A student all through S.A.E. She graduated from Calaveras High School in the class of 1952. There she made lifelong friends, and in 1950 she met the love of her life, James Messenger (class of 1947). She married him on July 14, 1951, spending her senior year as Mrs. Messenger. They spent 50+ years together. James passed away in 2002 at the age of 72. From 1951, she worked for her uncle Charles F Schwereer, County Superintendent of Schools, until 1967. Then Banks SA. Then finally in 1973, she went back to her true calling, helping others. She returned to the Calaveras Unified system and became the secretary at SAE in 1985. She became the first new secretary at the new Toyon Middle School and worked there until she retired in 1998. In the 1960s, she took off for a few years and had two children, Greg (1965) and Janine (1966). She was loved by many and known throughout the county. Many people would often come up to her at public events and say that she gave them things and that she was very helpful at school. She had a long, wonderful life filled with a few tragedies. But mostly wonderful times.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, and her sister Delores. Survived by two loving children, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a sister Julie, and several nieces and nephews. You did well, Mom, now you rest peacefully. You've earned it! We love you, and you will always be missed.