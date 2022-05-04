Thomas Gordan Liberty

July 14, 1964 – April 23, 2022
Thomas G. Liberty died unexpectedly at home in his sleep on April 23, 2022. Music and movies were his passion. On the day he passed, he was planning on going to record store day; an event he looked forward to every year. He was 57 years old.
Tom was born in Stockton, Calif., to Gordon and Thelma Cudmore. In his 30s, Tom adopted the family name, “Liberty.” After passing the high school equivalency exam, Tom joined the Air Force. The skills he learned in the service prepared him for a career in counseling. After 20 years of counseling youths, Tom retired and developed an interest in medical marijuana reform. One of Tom’s proudest achievements was starting the local marijuana advocacy group, Calaveras Patient Resources (CPR). Tom was loved by growers and law enforcement alike.
When the Butte Fire destroyed the community he loved, Tom and his wife, Lauren, moved deeper into the hills of Calaveras to enjoy the “slow country life,” each other’s company and their beloved Bostons.
Tom is survived by his wife and soulmate, Lauren Liberty; his daughter, Rebecca Liberty; his sister, Ruth Anne Whitney; two nephews and three nieces. He is preceded in death by his mother and father. He will be missed by many (especially Marvin).
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, at the San Andreas Memorial Chapel. An Irish wake shall follow the service at Gooney’s Bar and Grill at 6 Main Street, San Andreas.
Please contribute by forwarding photos of Tom to steve.mccoy01@gmail.com. Family request that guests wear their favorite concert t-shirt to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, buy yourself a record.