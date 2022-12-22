Barbara Joan “Jo” McInturf left the loving care of her family for the eternal peace and comfort of heaven on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. She was 91 years old.
Born in Auburn, Ind., on April 22, 1931, to Elizabeth and Bruce Mavis, Jo was a resident of San Andreas, Calif., for 61 years. Due to a teaching shortage at the time, Jo decided to continue her teaching career and taught at San Andreas and Rail Road Flat Elementary schools, later becoming principal at both. She was also responsible for opening the new Jenny Lind Elementary School as their first principal. She retired from Calaveras Unified School District in 1995 after 36 years of service. Until her death, she continued to serve as an active board member of the Calaveras Unified Educational Foundation, a non-profit organization that raises money for mini-grants and high school scholarships. Jo loved playing bridge and traveling, and enjoyed her daily crossword and Sudoku puzzles. She was a member of the San Andreas Community Covenant Church since 1962, where she served on various committees over the years and played piano for the church choir. In 2003, she along with her husband, Ken, were named as Senior Citizens of the Year for their unfailing volunteerism.
Jo is survived by her husband Ken, of 72 years; son Greg (Lisa), of San Andreas, and daughter Jamie (Ron), of Stockton; grandsons Kenny (Jackie), of New Hampshire, Gregory (Emily), of Valley Springs, and Colten, of Stockton; and great-grandchildren Jordan, Connor, and McKenzie. She took particular pride and joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Per Jo’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to CUSD Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 1597, San Andreas, CA 95249 or to San Andreas Community Covenant Church High School Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 810, San Andreas, CA 95249.