August 20, 1928 - September 19, 2021
Gone from our sight, but her cherished memory will be forever in our hearts.
Marianna Yoder departed from this life on Sept. 19, 2021, after a short illness. She was 93. Her life was a wonderful story.
Marianna was born August 20, 1928, in Long Beach, Calif. Her parents were Charles and Elsie Miller. Her father was a gold miner in Bodie, Calif., and retired as a vice president of Standard Oil. Her mother was a teacher and homemaker and a very strong presence in her life. Her sister
was Barbara Fern Jungi. Growing up, she spent many summers in the Miller/Currie Family homes in Bodie, which is now a state park, but when she was a child it was a huge playground of the old wild mining life. She shared many wonderful adventures, stories and history of a very full childhood in Taft, Calif., were she attended school and graduated from high school with honors. She was a graduate of Principia College and UCLA. She excelled in modern design and earned her teaching credential. She met her husband in 1953, William Yoder of Gallup, N.M., where she was a teacher. She worked side by side with him in his career and their homes.They were married until his passing in 2010.
She is survived by three children, Marty, Memo and Jane Anne; their spouses; nieces; nephews, and many good friends. She has lived in Long Beach, Calf.; Taft, Calif.; Gallup N.M.; and Sunnyvale, Calif. She also lived one year in Mexico while on sabbatical with her husband and family, and in West Point, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and husband.
Marianna was a fine artist and had a strong love of nature. She transferred this love into many mediums, pen and ink, pastels, watercolors, oils, sculpting, jewelry and fused glass. She exhibited in galleries in Calaveras and Amador counties. Many friends and family treasure the gifts of fine art she gave them.
Marianna was a wonderful cook and homemaker. She was an accomplished seamstress, making beautiful tailor-made clothes for her family all her life. She believed strongly in giving to others, and started a scholarship fund in West Point, as the education of children was a lifelong commitment for her. She worked as a substitute for special needs children in Calaveras County schools. She volunteered locally for many events and projects, including Lumberjack Days, the West Point Benefit Club, her church and VFW to name a few. She and her daughter Marty helped start 4-H clubs in West Point and Mokelumne Hill. She authored, illustrated and self published children's books. She loved games and was a wonderful card player, enjoyed lucky visits to the casinos and hosting and enjoying her friends and family all her life. She hosted many large family gatherings and enjoyed welcoming everyone into her home. She had a wicked sense of humor and was kind and generous to all whom she met. She loved to travel, and spent many years after her husband Bill's retirement exploring the United States and Mexico in their fifth-wheel. She lived her life to its fullest potential and could always be counted on for advice and support for her family and friends.
She will be forever remembered for her unconditional love, kindness, and generosity. She was our mother, our aunt and our friend. Marianna loved all animals and had many many pets in her life, and even raised an orphan fawn "Roses.”
The family is requesting that any donations be made to the PAWS sanctuary in San Andreas or an animal sanctuary of your choice. She will be interred in a private ceremony with her parents in San Mateo.