Trudy Alice K Lackey, of Murphys, Calif,, died on Monday, Nov. 28, from cancer. She was 76 years old. The family is deeply saddened by her death. Trudy was born in New York, attended Stony Brook University (BA) and Chico State College (Ed), and lived all over the world including New York, Berkeley, Sitka, Hawaii, St. Croix, San Francisco, Corte Madera, and in Murphys for the last 30 years of her life.
In 1976, she met Richard Lackey, and they wed several years later. After meeting, Trudy and Rich embarked on many adventures: traveling the world, starting several successful businesses, and surviving almost every natural disaster.
Trudy was a small business owner—she owned and operated several businesses including Fish Finder in San Francisco, Kingfisher in British Columbia, Canada, and Independent Funding in Murphys for over 30 years. At Independent Funding she poured her heart and soul into helping local entrepreneurs find funding to start their own small businesses.
In addition to owning Independent Funding, Trudy was an active community member. She worked at Calaveras Community Foundation, Sierra Health Foundation Healthy Start, Columbia College, Rite of Passage Youth Program, Mind Matters and Delta College Small Business Development Program. She also served for multiple terms on the Vallecito Union School District board. She volunteered as a board member for Mind Matters and as a child advocate for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). She was a member of Calaveras Women’s Network, Murphys Business Association, Sonora Area Foundation, Calaveras Alliance for Children and played flute with the Calaveras Community Band.
Everyone who knew Trudy knew how outgoing and welcoming she was. She was full of positivity, which was obvious to all, even after a single meeting. Trudy is survived by her son Zane Lackey and his wife, Elizabeth; her sister Judith Coyote; her stepchildren Ryan Lackey and Sarah O’Reilly; her stepgrandchildren Sierra Lackey and Farrin O’Reilly; her nephew Jesse Coyote and niece Alanna Coyote; and an abundance of family and friends. We will miss Trudy more than words can say.
Services are being planned for the spring of 2023, and details will be published to her Facebook page when available.
Contributions in memory of Trudy can be made to Murphy’s School of Music, Reclaim our Vote or the Billion Oyster Project.