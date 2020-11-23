You have permission to edit this article.
Charles Adrian Nestor

Charles Adrian Nestor

Charles Adrian Nestor (Ade), a 19-year resident of Angels Camp, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 17, in Wilsonville, Ore. Adrian, Sue and their beloved dog, Mickey, were on the last leg of a 2,300-mile trip to the Northwest in their motor coach. Adrian leaves behind his wife, Sue, of 62 years; and four children, Jann (Gregg) Goodman, Mallory (Tom) Brush, Chad (Keri) Nestor and Andy (Andrea) Nestor. Also surviving “Pop-Pop” were his eight grandchildren, Britt (Megan) Erinn, Kelsee, Chace, Kensi, Mallory Nicole, Avery and Addyson; and two great-grandchildren, McCoy and Bo Goodman.

Adrian was a graduate of West Virginia and Pepperdine Universities, member of Delta Tau Delta, retired Captain of the U.S. Army, a member of the Mother Lode Model A Club, and an active member of his church. Ade had an “illuminating” 40-year career in the lighting industry with Corning Glass Works, Gardco and USI.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent in Adrian’s name to the following:

St. Matthews Episcopal Church

PO Box 520

San Andreas, CA 95249

or

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

Memorial ID 22133667

