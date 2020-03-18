Diane Van Overloop-McNown

June 30, 1946 – March 8, 2020
Diane Van Overloop, of San Andreas, passed away on March 8, 2020. She leaves behind two brothers, Fred and Randy; one sister, Barbie; two daughters, Christine and Terryann; and one grandson.
