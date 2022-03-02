August 19, 1931 - February 21, 2022
Carl Frederick Heller passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas at the age of 90.
He was born in Angels Camp on Aug. 19, 1931 and was a lifelong resident of Angels Camp. A graduate of Bret Harte High School, he was a marine vet and experienced a variety of jobs after his service working at the asbestos plant, locker plants and grocery store meat departments in Angels Camp, Altaville and San Andreas. Next he worked in the labs at Carson Hill and Sonora mines. A butcher by trade, he established San Andreas Meat Service to successfully do ranch butchering until he retired.
Carl enjoyed hunting in his younger years, but fishing was his favorite sport. Unfortunately, he was disabled with post herpetic neuralgia caused by severe shingles, resulting in nerve damage which eliminated all activities.
Related to being a butcher, he greatly enjoyed making various kinds of sausage and smoking turkeys and chickens.
Married 52 years, he is survived by his wife, Monica Darlene (Ward) Heller, of Angels Camp; cousin Gary Heller, of Washington State; and numerous cousins in Canada. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Carolyn (Hand) Heller, and sister Marie.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Angels Memorial Chapel, Angels Camp.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Angels Camp, followed by a luncheon and refreshments at the church hall.
Interment will be private following the reception at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery in San Andreas. Angels Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.