Walter “Ted” Allured

Ted passed away at the age of 89 on Nov. 10, 2021. Ted was the manager of the cement plant in San Andreas until his retirement. He was a past member of the Calaveras County Planning Commission and was a regional director of the Northern Calif./Western Nev. chapter of the American Concrete Institute, where he proctored testing for those obtaining their certification in concrete work. He was active in the Black Bart Players, was a past president of the San Andreas Lion’s Club, a 60-plus year member of the Masonic Lodges in Jackson and Volcano, past president of the Mark Twain hospital board, the Calaveras County Economic Development Comp. board, and was a San Andreas volunteer firefighter.
Ted was born and raised in Jackson until high school. He served as a U.S. Navy corpsman. Using the G.I. Bill, he went to San Jose State where he obtained a degree in chemical engineering. He met his first wife, Carlita, and together they had their daughter, Shelly. Ted later married Sherry Appleton and inherited three bonus children. Ted and Sherry were often found in the same productions of the Black Bart Players as actors, directors, stage crew and costuming/makeup.
Ted loved his cabin at Caples Lake and spent lots of time there. He was a fixture at the bar at Plasse’s in the summer, and the San Andreas VFW hall the rest of the year. He and his name are recognizable by many in Amador and Calaveras counties.
Ted is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bob and his wife, Sherry. He is survived by his brother Dick Allured, daughter Shelly Allured Troop (Andy), son Derek Appleton, daughter Michele Perreault (Dan), daughter Erin Borean (fiancé’ John Morse), seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and their families and hundreds of friends. He seemed to know everyone in Amador and Calaveras counties.
A celebration of Ted’s life will be held at a later date. To be advised of that planning, please email wayanal@comcast.net