Patricia Ann Corell

August 9, 1935 - August 2, 2022
Patricia A. Corell passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at her home in Angels Camp, surrounded by her family. She lived to the age of 86.
She was a beautiful little girl of proud parents Maurice and Elizabeth Ward, born on Aug. 9, 1935. In Pat’s high school years, she was on the cheerleading squad and was the first female student body president at Calaveras High School her senior year. She worked for 21 years for PG&E. Patricia loved to be in her kitchen preparing unbelievable meals for her family on all occasions. Pat also enjoyed trips to Minden and Monterey with her family. Her favorite place to visit was New Orleans, which she visited four times with her late husband, Alan, of 56 years.
Patricia is survived by her three children, son Rick Corell, of Valley Springs; daughter Debbie (Chad) Roots, of Angels Camp; and daughter Cherie (Jeff) Gomes, of Turlock; and four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Elizabeth Ward, and her loving husband, Alan Corell.
A rosary will be on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at Angels Memorial Chapel, 1071 South Main Street, Angels Camp, CA. A burial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 820 South Main Street, Angels Camp, CA.