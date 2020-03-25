March 1928 – February 11, 2020
On Feb. 11, 2020, William “Doc” Dockery passed away at his home in Calaveras County. Doc was born in March of 1928 in Washington State. He eventually settled in Marin County, Calif., where he married Kay in June of 1949. Their union blessed them with three children, Bill, Tanya and Tami, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Doc was widowed in 1986.
After a time, Doc went on a blind date arranged by mutual acquaintances with Jacqueline Menke, also widowed. Their affection for each other grew, and they were married in November of 1988. Doc graciously embraced Jackie’s five adult children, Steve, Linda, Bill, Sandie and Sue, and their spouses, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doc was a carpenter by trade. He went on to secure his building contractor’s license, and eventually became a building superintendent. He retired in June of 1991 and moved to Calaveras County, where he and Jackie built their dream home together. Throughout his lifetime, Doc was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed camping, hunting, bowling, golfing, darts, horseshoes and fishing. Lord, he loved fishing. He was also a devout 49ers and Giants fan, with a phenomenal memory for every play and score.
Doc will forever be remembered for his generous spirit and good sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie; his eight children and their spouses; along with 16 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
He will be with us, always.