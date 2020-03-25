William ‘Doc’ Dockery

March 1928 – February 11, 2020

On Feb. 11, 2020, William “Doc” Dockery passed away at his home in Calaveras County. Doc was born in March of 1928 in Washington State. He eventually settled in Marin County, Calif., where he married Kay in June of 1949. Their union blessed them with three children, Bill, Tanya and Tami, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Doc was widowed in 1986.

After a time, Doc went on a blind date arranged by mutual acquaintances with Jacqueline Menke, also widowed. Their affection for each other grew, and they were married in November of 1988. Doc graciously embraced Jackie’s five adult children, Steve, Linda, Bill, Sandie and Sue, and their spouses, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Doc was a carpenter by trade. He went on to secure his building contractor’s license, and eventually became a building superintendent. He retired in June of 1991 and moved to Calaveras County, where he and Jackie built their dream home together. Throughout his lifetime, Doc was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed camping, hunting, bowling, golfing, darts, horseshoes and fishing. Lord, he loved fishing. He was also a devout 49ers and Giants fan, with a phenomenal memory for every play and score.

Doc will forever be remembered for his generous spirit and good sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie; his eight children and their spouses; along with 16 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

He will be with us, always.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. For more information, click hereemail lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.