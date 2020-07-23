February 27, 1964 – June 19, 2020
Our dear big brother Frank Wenks, 56, entered into rest June 19, 2020. He recently retired from a long career that he enjoyed at the San Jose Water Company as a distribution system manager. He loved the outdoors and had an adventurous spirit, which led him to a place he loved calling home, Angels Camp. With his big heart and generous spirit, everyone he met was his friend. He will be deeply missed by many.
He is survived by his mother, JayDeane of Garderville, Nev.; two loving sisters, Shari Siewert, of Dorrington, and Eleanor Taylor, of Placerville; two daughters, Rebecca and Elizabeth. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Wenks, in 2009.