July 2, 1940 – April 17, 2021
Carl Hiser—son, husband, father, uncle, retired automotive comptroller, friend, all around good man with a warm beautiful smile; all of the usual, normal platitudes for a man who was anything but a usual man. He was generous, warm, stubborn, feisty and sometimes frustrating, but always a man of deep, never-wavering faith in Jesus Christ and his never-ending promise of salvation and eternal life.
Carl was born in Friant, Calif., July 2, 1940, to Lenore and Otho Hiser, in a tent, because his father was an iron worker helping to build Friant dam. He was raised in several cities, but ended up in Fresno. The cities that stand out are Stockton, where he started school, Los Gatos, where he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior, and Fresno, where he graduated from high school and 4 C’s Commercial College.
In 1960 he married Janice Kemmerer and moved to Madera, where he worked as an accountant for the city. It was there that he was offered a job with an automobile dealership and entered a field that would become his speciality, ending with Joe Kerley Lincoln, Mercury, Jeep, Eagle for the last 28 years before retirement.
He was proud of his three beautiful daughters, Julie Friesen (Dale), Jennifer Quiring (Glen) and Jill Fazio (Paul), and was overjoyed when his eight grandchildren arrived and there were even boys among them: Nicholas, Kathryn and Ethan Friesen, Madison, Lindsay and Harrison Quiring, Alexandra and Mia Fazio, were a true delight and joy to him.
He served on many church boards, held many church leadership positions, taught Sunday school (where the students, now adults, still mention the donuts he brought every Sunday), worked with the moppets in M.O.P.s in Murphys, and served on the board for Capernaum Project. He had been a member of S.I.Rs in Murphys, and the Christian golf group, Links.
He retired in 2000, and proudly driving his red retirement Jeep, moved with his wife, Jan, to Forest Meadows, where he enjoyed golf and friends, new and old.
He was diagnosed with lung, bone and brain cancer on March 26 and passed away on April 17, 2021, peacefully in his sleep. He tried to fight and did until he could fight no longer and Hospice came for his last week. He lived and died heroically.
Private Family Services have been held. Burial took place at the Buena Vista Cemetery in Murphys.