September 12, 1926 – June 15, 2020
Kitty Lane Haugh passed away June 15, 2020, surrounded by the family she dedicated her life to. She is survived by her three devoted daughters, Shelley Lynn Svendsen (Steve), of Hathaway Pines, Nancy Ellen McCracken (Charles), of Dorrington, and Susan Haugh Carlon (Greg), of Arnold; her eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; as well as a large extended family. Among her family and “family of friends,” she was lovingly known as Grams.
Kit was born on her family farm in Peculiar, Mo., on Sept. 12, 1926, to Owings Hamilton Lane and Nancy Esther Ware. The wave of the Great Depression cost the Lane family their farm in Missouri, spurring the family to move westward to California, where Kit’s father found work with horses on the racetrack, an event that laid way for Kit’s legacy as the resolute matriarch of her future family. At 18 years old, during the height of World War II, Kit wed the love of her life, Richard Royce Haugh, in a wedding suit crafted of his naval dress blues. This marked the commencement of her adulthood by traveling across the country by train to join him as he served in the Navy out of Norfolk, Va., as he was on his leave from deployment in the Pacific. Kit and Royce came of age as members of “The Greatest Generation,” and embodied the values symbolic of this era to their core, among them their indomitable will, integrity, honesty, strong work ethic and dedication to family. These attributes are chief among the greatest gifts they left to their loved ones.
At the conclusion of the war, Kit and Royce settled in Los Altos, where they lived among their extended family and raised three daughters. A truly original and prime example of the working mother, Kit contributed to the livelihood of her family with her career at NASA, where she worked for 25 years. At the annex of the ’50s, she began working in the typing pool at Moffit Field, where her ability to understand and use shorthand became paramount in allowing her to work her way up through the ranks of her field and ultimately become the Administrative Assistant to the Director of NASA. Kit lovingly and loyally cared for her husband Royce through the duration of a long illness, and had since maintained that generous devotion with her daughters and grandchildren until her death.
Grams was known for her generous and tenacious spirit, her ability to host a great party, her refusal to miss any grandchild’s school or sporting event, and her steadfast preparedness. Kit’s greatest joys were her family, the beach and the mountains, especially the Yosemite Valley, where the family visited annually in honor of her beloved Royce.
Kit was proceeded in death by her father, Owings H. Lane, and her mother, Nancy Esther Ware, of Mountain View; her husband, Richard Royce Haugh, of Murphys: her sister, Esther (Ekky) Alice Lane Levy, of Los Altos; and her brother, Owings Hamilton Lane Jr., of Mountain View. Private, family services were held June 28, 2020, in Hathaway Pines, in Kit’s honor. Her ashes will be spread at sea so she may be laid to rest with Royce. Contributions in Kitty’s memory can made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. “Look unto your heart and you shall see that which you are weeping for was your joy.”