Patricia A. Masters, beloved wife of Donald Masters of Auburn, California, passed away on March 3, 2022, in Angels Camp, California, surrounded by love. She was 88 years old. Born in Fresno, California, in 1934, she was the daughter of the late Judge Marvin and Mable Shupe, and sister of the late Janet (Allen) Aust. She leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Donald Masters, sons Ronald (Julie) Getter, Brad Getter and Mike (Sue) Masters, daughters Teresa Masters and Donna Masters, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her youth, Pat loved to help out in her father’s flower shop in Berkeley, California. Later her family would start Needle-Pak in Hathaway Pines, a business where local pine needles were collected and cleaned and made into bases for flower arrangements. She moved to Calaveras County in 1971. Being a mother and homemaker was her delight. Her children were her life. Later in life, she moved to Auburn with her husband Don, where she started her career and served as Executive Vice President on the California Board of Realtors for 21 years. Pat read her Bible every morning, spending time with her Lord. She loved music, poetry, painting, recipes, camping, golfing, and her family, very much. She was proud of every accomplishment from her oldest child, all the way to her youngest great-grandchild. Always an encouraging word. Always exuding love and kindness. Her favorite Bible verse was 1 Corinthians 13: 4-7, but the last words of the whole verse sum up Pat perfectly. “But the greatest of these is love.”
She is missed more than our hearts even realize.