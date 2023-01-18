 Skip to main content
Richard Allen (Dicki) Klingenberg

LT Klingenberg

Richard Allen (Dicki) Klingenberg, a longtime resident of Bear Valley, died of a heart attack on Dec. 19, 2022, in a Modesto, Calif., hospital where he had been transported with chest pains. He was 73.

Dickie led a charmed life. His good looks, athleticism, magnetic personality and patience served him well as a talented ski instructor at Mt. Reba.

He had also worked for many years as a popular bartender in Bear Valley at the Red Dog, Altitude, Toll House, and Avalanche restaurants; he was frequently mistaken for the actor Robert Redford.

A native of La Jolla, Dicki was an expert surfer but became increasingly involved with skiing after moving to Bear Valley about 25 years ago.

He taught thousands of lessons at Mt. Reba to children and adults—beginners as well as advanced.

With his generous spirit and expertise in construction and remodeling, Dicki never hesitated to help out a friend—whether it was repairing a rooftop deck or hauling lumber up steep stairs during a snowstorm.

Humans weren't the only ones who gravitated to Dicki. He was a dog's best friend, not only to his own dogs (Dugan, Duffey, Bella and Lefty, to name a few) but neighbors' and strangers' dogs as well. He sometimes would forget a person's name, but never a dog's name. Bear Valley dogs would tramp through the meadow in summer and the snow in winter to visit Dicki for hours and even days before returning to their owners.

Occasionally, a brown bear cub would push its way into the house and steal bananas from the kitchen counter before retreating outside to its waiting, formidable mother.

He leaves a son, Keir; grandsons, Koll and Ethan; a sister, Joani; a deceased sister, Trissy; nieces and nephews, Lisa, Jason, Rose and Allan; and his dog, Lefty.

A memorial will be held in Bear Valley in the summer.

