February 19, 1928 - March 15, 2022
Edward Cavalli, Sr., 94 years old, of Mokelumne Hill, passed away on March 15, 2022, Gold Quartz Inn, Sutter Creek.
Edward was born in Stockton, Calif., on Feb. 19, 1928, the youngest child of Giovanni “John” and Amalia Cavalli.
The family moved to the Antioch area in 1934 where he attended school and church. Ed grew up working on the family almond farm. On Jan. 27, 1947, Ed joined the U.S. Army Air Force. He was stationed at Fort Ord, Calif., and Fort Worden, Wash. He was discharged on July 9, 1948, and returned to Antioch.
He married Beverly Mathers on July 16, 1949, in Reno, Nev. They made their home in Antioch, where they raised their two children, Edward “Skip,” and Michelle.
Ed became a firefighter in 1950 and worked up the rank to Fire Chief of the Antioch Fire Department. Ed became Operations Chief when Antioch and Pittsburgh Fire Departments consolidated in 1977 (Riverview Fire District). After 28 years of service in the fire department, 1978, he retired.
During Ed and Beverly’s life together, they often traveled for weeks at a time, crossing the United States. They traveled throughout Europe and visited family in Italy. They spent their time exploring other countries and cruising to exotic places. They definitely enjoyed their retirement years.
They moved to Mokelumne Hill in 1982 where they lived together until Beverly’s death in 2007. Ed continued to live in their home until 2018.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly (2007); his mother (1958) and father (1965); and his brothers and sisters, Aldo (1933), Hugo (1987), Guglielmina (2004), Norma (2013), and Velia (2014).
He is survived by his son Edward “Skip” and daughter-in-law Carolyn Cavalli, of Mokelumne Hill, and his daughter Michelle and son-in-law Jon Gold of Waldport, Ore. His five grandchildren, Manette (Matt) Stanley, Andrea Cavalli-Silva (John), Michael (Valerie) Cavalli, Jonathan Stephens, Kelly (Andy) Menefee, 16 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Private interment services will be held at the Amador Memorial Cemetery in Pioneer, Calif. It is the family’s wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, P.O. Box 550, San Andreas Ca. 95249. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the online guestbook.