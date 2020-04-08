Gloria Stewart

Gloria Stewart

March 25, 2020

Gloria Stewart of San Andreas, aged 91, died on March 25, 2020.

Gloria was born in Santa Monica. As a child she moved with her family to West Point, attending West Point Elementary and Calaveras High School.

Gloria married Vern Stewart in 1950. She worked at and helped with his family business, Stewart Ford and Mercury until it closed in 1984. After retirement, she traveled extensively with her husband through the western U.S. in their RV. Gloria loved to read, and throughout her life was devoted to her horses and dogs.

She was predeceased by her husband, Vern Stewart; and sons, Jim Stewart and Danny Morris. Gloria is survived by her daughter-in-law, Barbara Stewart; grandchildren, Stephanie Meith (Blain), A.J. Stewart, and Nathan Morris; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

To honor her wishes there will be no public services.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. For more information, click hereemail lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.