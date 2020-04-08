March 25, 2020
Gloria Stewart of San Andreas, aged 91, died on March 25, 2020.
Gloria was born in Santa Monica. As a child she moved with her family to West Point, attending West Point Elementary and Calaveras High School.
Gloria married Vern Stewart in 1950. She worked at and helped with his family business, Stewart Ford and Mercury until it closed in 1984. After retirement, she traveled extensively with her husband through the western U.S. in their RV. Gloria loved to read, and throughout her life was devoted to her horses and dogs.
She was predeceased by her husband, Vern Stewart; and sons, Jim Stewart and Danny Morris. Gloria is survived by her daughter-in-law, Barbara Stewart; grandchildren, Stephanie Meith (Blain), A.J. Stewart, and Nathan Morris; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
To honor her wishes there will be no public services.