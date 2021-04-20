You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Erik Malmin

  • Updated
  • Comments

Erik Malmin was one of a kind. Known for his positive energy, charismatic nature, and “epic hugs,” always with a smile on his face. He was genuinely caring and loved with his whole heart. An entrepreneur and free spirit, he loved music and spent many years running sound at festivals and touring with multiple bands. Life was his greatest adventure, and he made the most of every moment.

He is survived by his dog, Boom; his father, Tor Malmin; fiancé, Grace Lily; three sisters, Kareema Radford, Aysha Rahim and Kelli Malmin and an extended family of friends and loved ones that stretches across the nation.

Memorial Services were held Friday, April 16, 2021, at Murphys Park, Murphys, Calif.

Angels Memorial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. Email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.