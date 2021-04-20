Erik Malmin was one of a kind. Known for his positive energy, charismatic nature, and “epic hugs,” always with a smile on his face. He was genuinely caring and loved with his whole heart. An entrepreneur and free spirit, he loved music and spent many years running sound at festivals and touring with multiple bands. Life was his greatest adventure, and he made the most of every moment.
He is survived by his dog, Boom; his father, Tor Malmin; fiancé, Grace Lily; three sisters, Kareema Radford, Aysha Rahim and Kelli Malmin and an extended family of friends and loved ones that stretches across the nation.
Memorial Services were held Friday, April 16, 2021, at Murphys Park, Murphys, Calif.
Angels Memorial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.