February 9, 1926 – April 11, 2021
Vernon R. Etherton passed away April 11, 2021, in Jackson at the age of 95 years. He was born Feb. 9, 1926, in Ellinwood, Kan., the son of Ray A. and Emma Anna (Ricker) Etherton.
Vernon entered the U.S. Army Air Force on July 16, 1944, at Ft. Leavenworth, Kan. During World War II he served with the 141st Airborne, from there he was assigned to the Radio Range Station in Pasig, Philippines. He was honorably discharged on July 11, 1946.
He married Colleen Moore at our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, Kan. on April 20, 1947. In 1959 they moved their family to Antioch, Calif. Colleen passed away in an auto accident June 12, 1974. Vernon married Margaret L. O’Shea on June 14, 1975. They resided in Concord until the time of Margaret’s death, March 28, 2008, at which time Vernon moved to Rio Vista, Calif. In October of 2019 he moved to Jackson due to the death of his son, Larry.
Vernon is survived by his daughter, Carolyn (Edward “Skip”) Cavalli Jr. of Mokelumne Hill; daughter-in-law, Angee Etherton of Rio Vista; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Margaret (Etherton) Prichard of Tipton, Mo., Lavina (Etherton) Kaufman of Mt. Hope, Kan., and Judy Ann (Etherton) McKee of Burton, Kan.; numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Colleen and Margaret; sons, Garrie Ray Etherton and Larry Gene Etherton Sr.; daughter-in-law, Anne Etherton; parents, Ray and Emma Etherton; siblings, Ray, Charles, Ella, Wilma, James and Donald.
A private inurnment took place at Amador Memorial Cemetery in Pioneer.