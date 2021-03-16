February 12, 1938 – February 13, 2021
It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of Richard (Dick) Lawlor, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, mentor and dear friend to many.
He was a member of and volunteered for many organizations including the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Graduates, Our Lady of the Sierra, Sons in Retirement (SIRS), Sequoia Woods Golf Men’s Club, Logging Museum, Bear Valley Ski Club, The Moose Lodge and, of course, the ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out), as well as an original member of the Lube Room Ski Team. Dick worked closely with the Catholic church and loved singing in the choir.
Dick is survived by his wife, Claudette Lawlor; four children, Linda Irving, Paulette Irving, Ron Irving and Christine Lurie; four grandchildren, David Keating, Annalise Irving, Damian and Jordan Lurie; and many loving family members and cherished friends, including his dog Winnie.