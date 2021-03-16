You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard (Dick) Lawlor

Richard (Dick) Lawlor

February 12, 1938 – February 13, 2021

It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of Richard (Dick) Lawlor, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, mentor and dear friend to many.

He was a member of and volunteered for many organizations including the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Graduates, Our Lady of the Sierra, Sons in Retirement (SIRS), Sequoia Woods Golf Men’s Club, Logging Museum, Bear Valley Ski Club, The Moose Lodge and, of course, the ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out), as well as an original member of the Lube Room Ski Team. Dick worked closely with the Catholic church and loved singing in the choir.

Dick is survived by his wife, Claudette Lawlor; four children, Linda Irving, Paulette Irving, Ron Irving and Christine Lurie; four grandchildren, David Keating, Annalise Irving, Damian and Jordan Lurie; and many loving family members and cherished friends, including his dog Winnie.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. Email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.