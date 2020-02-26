Marvin Leon Lutz

Marvin Lutz

March 9, 1939 - February, 20, 2020

Marvin Leon Lutz, of French Camp, was born to Leroy William and Verna Mildred Lutz on March 9, 1939, in La Junta, Colo., the third of five children. He died peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Stockton on Feb. 20, 2020.

The family moved from Colorado and settled in Modesto, where Marvin attended the Seventh-day Adventist academy.

As a young man, Marvin served in the U.S. Air Force, worked at Ford, and eventually started Marvin Lutz Construction, operating from the family home in French Camp. He met Betty Dias through his brother, James. The two married and had three sons.

Always a hard worker, Marvin built custom homes (including his own in French Camp and a cabin in Arnold), wineries and all manner of other craftwork.

When he wasn’t working, which was seldom, Marvin enjoyed racing, classic cars, hot rods, hunting, reading (Louis L’amour being his favorite), and carpentry – a skill passed down by his father which he then passed on to his eldest son.

Marvin always took pride in his work and would labor to create structures that would stand the test of time. Drive just about anywhere with him and he would point out various houses he had built or projects he had worked on.

He is survived by his three sons, Michael (Lynette) Lutz, of Shoreline, Wash., Bryan Lutz, of Chandler, Ariz., and Marc (Melinda) Lutz, of Lodi; grandchildren, Sarah Lutz, Christopher Lutz, Emily Lutz, Lela Osguera, Nathan Lutz and Natalie Lutz; great-grandsons, Isaiah Lutz and Miguel Osguera; brother, Daryl (Ardelle) Lutz, of Dunsmuir, Calif.; sister, Kara Shona, of Linden; and 16 nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother, James Lutz; and sister, Beth Davis.

The house is built, the job is done.

