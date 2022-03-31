January 14, 1947 - March 20, 2020
William (Bill) Henry Villegas was born on Jan. 14, 1947, to Victor Villegas and Helen Villegas and was the oldest sibling to his sister Vicki and his late brother Mike.
Bill spent his life driven by hard work, good friends, and most significantly, his family. He lived to see his oldest grandchild become a Marine, which is a great source of pride for Bill, whose father and uncles served our country bravely in World War II. Bill lived to see his oldest son be sworn in as a Lieutenant with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department. Bill could be defined by the pride he had in his sons and grandchildren, and although they were not blood he spoke always of his daughters-in-law simply as his daughters. His two daughters-in-law, Amanda and Renee, held a special place in his heart for loving his sons and bringing in the next generation of the Villegas name. Bill spent his time collecting historical antiques and used this hobby to study American history. Due to his affinity for this culture, Bill even appeared in several western movies. Bill was a true patriot. He loved his country and his way of life. Though his life has taken him through different chapters, Bill never strayed far from his roots, living out his final years on his family’s property where he and his siblings grew up.
Bill passed away on March 20, 2020, following a nine year battle with cancer. In that time, Bill has been an inspiration to those around him, showcasing his faith in God’s plan, his strength and determination to fight and never back down, even when told his time was short. He is survived by his two sons, Chris Villegas (Amanda) and Justin Villegas (Renee); five grandchildren, Caden, Macy, Caleb, Vincent and Dylan; sister Vicki Villegas Westfall; and an uncountable amount of friends.
Bill will hang his hat beside his father in a graveside service for his family at the Catholic Cemetery in Campo Seco at 11 a.m. on the first day of April 2022, followed by a celebration of life near his family property in Campo Seco at 1 p.m.