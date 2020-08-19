You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Eugene Light II

  • Updated
Donald Eugene Light II

July 12, 1956 – August 5, 2020

Donald “Don” Eugene Light II, 64, passed away peacefully at his home in Oakdale on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, after battling cancer. He was born July 12, 1956, in Victorville, Calif., to Donald Eugene Sr. and Loretta Light. Don graduated from Calaveras High School class of 1974 and then served in the U.S. Air Force. He later started a successful business, Del Tech, which his daughters will continue his legacy. In his spare time he loved to go boating, fishing, camping and rock climbing in his jeep.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Donald E. Light Sr., and the mother of his children, Andria Light. He is survived by his wife, Stacy; daughters, Cassandra and Ashley, and son, Donald E. Light III, and his wife, Cheryl, all of Oakdale; four grandchildren, Jocelyn, Hannah, John and Donald IV; his mother, Loretta, and stepfather, Roy Soracco; his sister, Catherine ( Patrick) Hayes; and one nephew and stepsister, Suzanne Rhodes; and stepbrother, Wade Soracco. He is loved and held dear by numerous other family and friends, all of whom wish him fair journeys in whatever lies beyond this life.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. For more information, click hereemail lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.