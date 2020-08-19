Donald Eugene Light II

July 12, 1956 – August 5, 2020
Donald “Don” Eugene Light II, 64, passed away peacefully at his home in Oakdale on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, after battling cancer. He was born July 12, 1956, in Victorville, Calif., to Donald Eugene Sr. and Loretta Light. Don graduated from Calaveras High School class of 1974 and then served in the U.S. Air Force. He later started a successful business, Del Tech, which his daughters will continue his legacy. In his spare time he loved to go boating, fishing, camping and rock climbing in his jeep.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Donald E. Light Sr., and the mother of his children, Andria Light. He is survived by his wife, Stacy; daughters, Cassandra and Ashley, and son, Donald E. Light III, and his wife, Cheryl, all of Oakdale; four grandchildren, Jocelyn, Hannah, John and Donald IV; his mother, Loretta, and stepfather, Roy Soracco; his sister, Catherine ( Patrick) Hayes; and one nephew and stepsister, Suzanne Rhodes; and stepbrother, Wade Soracco. He is loved and held dear by numerous other family and friends, all of whom wish him fair journeys in whatever lies beyond this life.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.