June 2, 1925 – January 14, 2021
California native, Ila Kathleen Supinger (née Lane) was born on June 2, 1925, in Richmond, Calif., and passed away at the age of 95 on Jan. 14, 2021, at approximately 11 a.m. She was born to parents Frank and Edna M. Lane. Their family, along with her older sister, Ina Blanche Lane, then relocated to Copperopolis where Frank worked in the copper stamp mills, and Edna worked in the local telephone exchange (later becoming the town’s first female Postmaster.)
Kathleen attended grammar school in the one-room school in Copperopolis, then on to Bret Harte High School, in Angels Camp, where she graduated in 1943. Surely this is where Kathleen laid the foundations for a lifetime of friends and love, eventually marrying her husband, Robert Supinger, from Sonora in 1947, a rancher and veteran of World War II.
She was a strong and independent woman. She loved camping with her husband and friends, swimming, tennis, gardening, woodworking, upholstery work, ceramics, just to name a few. And anyone who knew her best knows that she loved to bowl and spent many years bowling on leagues in a team with her closest childhood friends. She was a great bowler and passed along her skills to anyone willing to learn. She kept up with the sport well into her late 70s until she just absolutely couldn’t any longer.
Professionally speaking, Kathleen retired in 1988 from many years as an administrative secretary at Mark Twain St. Joseph’s hospital in San Andreas, after which she spent the rest of her time taking care of her husband, who passed in 1990, and traveling with friends to the Caribbean and many stops throughout Europe.
Last of the Greatest Generation in the Lane family, one most prominently known for gold mining in Angels Camp (the Utica Mine, as well as in Nome, Alaska, where her great-grandfather was one of the first to introduce a new mining technique as well as help as a founder of the town) Kathleen was the main curator of the family’s legacy and passed along huge amounts of family records, photos, mementos, as well as a lifetime full of stories and legends.
As the matriarch of the family, her wisdom, support and love will truly be missed. She is survived by her nieces, Patricia Ehresman (née Steffen) and husband Walt of Fresno, Jamie Supinger Crowley of Clovis; nephews, Russell “Bits” Lyons of Mountain Ranch, Bud and Shelley Steffen of San Andreas, Jeff and Meriam Supinger of Medical Lake, Wash.; great-nephew, Elliott and husband Matt Walker of Los Angeles; great-niece, Leanne McDow of Aromas; and great-great-nieces, Giovanna and Sarah Rivero of Fresno.
No services will be held per her request.