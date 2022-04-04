 Skip to main content
Erin Gayle Miley

July 19, 1959 - March 27, 2022

On a calm, beautiful Sunday afternoon, Erin unexpectedly passed away to join her Heavenly Father. She touched so many people’s lives throughout her career as both a daycare provider and real estate developer. Her passion in life was to help others in her community while living as an example of a compassionate Christian believer.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Norman Miley Jr., and her children, Hannah Miley-Packer (daughter) and Forrest Stout (son in law), Calvin Miley (son), Kaitlin Martin (daughter in law), Lila Miley (granddaughter), David Miley (grandson), and Norman David Miley (son).

A celebration of her life is open to all. All that would like to remember her are welcome to join us at the Railroad Flat Community Bible Church, 56 Ridge Rd. Railroad Flat CA. 95248, on Wednesday April 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. The family has requested a private burial prior to reception. Please send flowers to RRF Community Bible Church listed above.

