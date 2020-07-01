June 23, 2020
Gerald Leroy Giuffra II (Jerry) unexpectedly passed away on June 23 at 58. He was a lifelong resident of Calaveras. He is survived by his adoring sister, Debbie Sellick; the love of his life, Kathy, that he cherished for 30 years; his sons, Jerry III, James and Jake; and his grandchildren, Junior, Angelina, Jonathan, Christopher and Paityn, that brought so much joy to his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Carmen, and his son, Jonathan.
He loved his country and served as a Marine before making his home in San Andreas. His heart of gold and willingness to always lend a helping hand will be remembered by many.
Burial will be private, and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.