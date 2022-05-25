Micah David Bigelow

October 12, 1986 - May 2, 2022
Without words to convey the emotional devastation this brings, our beloved Micah passed away suddenly on Monday morning of May 2, 2022.
Micah was born in Sonora and raised in Murphys. He went to Albert Michelson Elementary School and later graduated from Bret Harte High School in 2005. He then studied at Feather River College in Quincy, Calif.
Micah loved being in the out-of-doors and near the ocean. He fished, hiked, camped, and climbed. He was a snowboarder, a spelunker, and a river runner.
His love of trees gave him direction for his profession. He became an arborist and started a tree service in the small town of Rio Dell in Humboldt County.
Micah became a contracted worker with the U.S. Forest Service. He also trained for and qualified as a firefighter with CalFire. As a faller, he fought in many of California’s worst fires: the August Complex, Butte (Amador, Calaveras), Mendocino Complex, SCU and LNU Lightning Complexes; the Creek (when he met Robin, his fiancée to be), North, Cedar, Rim, and Carr fires; the Monument, Caldor, River, and Valley fires.
Micah later formed a close working association with North American Training Solutions (NATS). With this organization Micah became an instructor, safety officer, and evaluator, and was dedicated to upholding their goals: “Serve, Share, Support.” With NATS, Micah worked in Paradise in the aftermath of the deadly Camp Fire.
Just 35 years old, Micah was a radiant light in so many lives: son to Jimmy and Judy, brother to Katy and Tasha, a supporting and loving partner to his fiancée, Robin, with whom he became engaged in March; a friend, cousin, nephew, mentor, and co-worker; a keen entrepreneur, and a generous, humble, and kind person.
In his short life, he made a large and lasting impact on the lives of the people who knew him.
May the qualities and characteristics we love and admire in him be in us, and with us, and through us, so we may continue his journey for him, and bring to others the peace and healing and love he sought and gave.
Micah had learned “how to listen to trees.” May his beautiful soul and spirit be at peace among the wise and ancient trees of the vast forests that grow beyond this physical life. He is home, he is happy, he is with us, and we will love him forever.
As a memorial for Micah at this time, simply give to him from your hearts, or, perhaps, have a tree planted in his memory. A sharing of condolences, memories, thoughts, stories, or pictures, can be made at this special email address made for Micah at 19TreeClimber86@gmail.com
If you wish to make a donation in Micah’s name, he would be honored for you to give to the Murphys Firefighters Association, PO Box 891, Murphys, CA 95247. (209) 728-3864; murfire@comcast.net).