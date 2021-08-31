You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barbara Padou

July 22, 2021

Barbara Padou died on July 22, 2021 at her home at Foothill Village in Angels Camp. She was 92 years old.

The youngest of six children, Barbara was born at the home of her parents, Phillip and Henrietta Oulton, in a small town outside Boston. After high school, Barbara worked in a doctors’s office as a receptionist. Bored in Boston, Barbara moved to San Francisco in her mid-20s. She married her husband, Philip Padou, in 1960.

Barbara was always a keen player of games and loved bridge. She was a tireless volunteer for the American Cancer Society and received awards for her skill at raising money for research. Barbara was an avid downhill and cross-country skier. Many of her happiest times were at the family condo in Bear Valley where a day of skiing was always followed by an epic and cutthroat game of Yahtzee.

Barbara loved photography and arts and crafts. Barbara was famous for her handmade Christmas ornaments, which were a favorite gift. Barbara was a gourmet cook whose recipe for chocolate meringue cookies was a poorly guarded secret.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her son and daughter. Barbara’s family takes this opportunity to thank the staff at Foothill Village for their loving care.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes Policy

Death Notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County, at no charge to families. 

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. 

For more information on how to submit a Death Notice or Life Tribute, click here.