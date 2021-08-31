July 22, 2021
Barbara Padou died on July 22, 2021 at her home at Foothill Village in Angels Camp. She was 92 years old.
The youngest of six children, Barbara was born at the home of her parents, Phillip and Henrietta Oulton, in a small town outside Boston. After high school, Barbara worked in a doctors’s office as a receptionist. Bored in Boston, Barbara moved to San Francisco in her mid-20s. She married her husband, Philip Padou, in 1960.
Barbara was always a keen player of games and loved bridge. She was a tireless volunteer for the American Cancer Society and received awards for her skill at raising money for research. Barbara was an avid downhill and cross-country skier. Many of her happiest times were at the family condo in Bear Valley where a day of skiing was always followed by an epic and cutthroat game of Yahtzee.
Barbara loved photography and arts and crafts. Barbara was famous for her handmade Christmas ornaments, which were a favorite gift. Barbara was a gourmet cook whose recipe for chocolate meringue cookies was a poorly guarded secret.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her son and daughter. Barbara’s family takes this opportunity to thank the staff at Foothill Village for their loving care.