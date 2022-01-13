A memorial will be held to celebrate the life of Sylver Schaller on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Moose Lodge at 20921 Longeway Road, in Sonora. There is plenty of parking, and dessert and coffee will be served.
