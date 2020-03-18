Inez D. Jay

  • Updated

June 19, 1923 – December 22, 2019

Inez D. Jay, age 96, passed away after spending two months in hospitals trying to regain her strength after a heart attack. Inez spent 23 years in hospital administration at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Stockton. After retiring, she volunteered at Mark Twain St. Joseph’s hospital in San Andreas, Santa’s Express and the Calaveras Humane Society. Inez was preceded in death by her husband George Jay.

Celebration of life to be held at San Andreas Community Covenant Church on April 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., a social time will follow the service. Please join us and share a favorite memory.

