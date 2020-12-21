May 26, 1936 – December 13, 2020
Richard E. Wilmshurst was born in San Francisco on May 26, 1936. He passed into heaven on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Lodi. Like many loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic, our father endured the physical separation from his family and friends at a nursing facility. He appreciated the meaningful calls and window visits of family during his time there. Prior to Lodi, Richard resided at Somerford Place in Stockton, where he received exceptional care.
Richard was the only child of Ralph J. and Louise B. Wilmshurst. He spent his childhood growing up in Angels Camp and attended Bret Harte Union High School where he played on the varsity basketball team. He regularly met for over 40 years with a group of his fellow classmates from high school for lunch. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol R. Peek, and they had three children together: Rick B. Wilmshurst, Tamara L. Green and Cindy L. Wilmshurst. Years later, he met and married Linda A. McGeorge and they had a son, Michael A.B. Wilmshurst.
Initially started by his grandfather and father, Richard owned and operated Chevrolet/Jeep, then 49er Subaru/Isuzu with his business partner, Alan Corell, in Angels Camp. Concurrent to running his business, Richard obtained his Juris Doctor degree at Humphreys College School of Law. Richard made many contributions to the local community. He started the free Christmas dinner at the Bazinet Hotel (now Utica Hotel) for people who were alone during the holidays. Richard enjoyed his friends and was known for his sense of humor and entertaining jokes and stories.
Most importantly, Richard loved his children and grandchildren; he was a good father and was always there for his family. He loved traveling and especially enjoyed exploring the historic sites of California and Nevada.
Richard is survived by his four children above; grandchildren, Ricky J. Wilmshurst, Brian Wilmshurst, Conner Wilmshurst, Cole Wilmshurst, Lindsay Crapo, Kevin Woodward, Danny Woodward; and 20 great-grandchildren. The family plans to hold a life celebration when public health mandates permit.