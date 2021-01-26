You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Katherine Williams

Katherine Williams

March 18, 1931 – December 5, 2020

Katherine Ann (Bartoo) Williams, 89, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Sacramento.

Katherine was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Edwin Williams; her mother, Marguerite (Nan) Wooster Bartoo; her father, Theodore (Barney) Bartoo; and her brother, Russell Bartoo.

Katherine was born March 18, 1931, in San Francisco, the first child of Nan and Barney Bartoo. The family moved throughout Calaveras and Amador counties, eventually settling in Angels Camp, where Barney established the Bartoo Garage in Altaville. At the start of World War II, the family moved to Sheep Ranch, where Nan taught her children in the one-room schoolhouse. Barney moved to San Francisco and worked in the shipyards throughout the war. Katherine was taught by her mother during her last three years of elementary school, before graduating and enrolling in Calaveras High School, where she graduated in 1949. There she played French horn in the Calaveras High School band and participated in track. She was accepted into the University of Stanford but had to decline for monetary reasons. She instead attended Stockton College and then San Jose State College where she received her elementary school teaching credential. She taught at various elementary schools, including White Pines and West Point. It was while Katherine taught at Enterprise School in Modesto that she met the love of her life, Edwin Williams from Murphys. They married Aug. 24, 1957, in Gardnerville, Nev., and moved to Berkeley, where Ed completed his engineering degree while Katherine supported them by teaching elementary school in Hayward. Upon Ed’s graduation they moved to Sacramento and Katherine taught at Mather Air Force Base.

Katherine and Ed raised their two daughters in Sacramento, where Katherine provided daycare so she could be home with her children. Her brilliant mind, though, was restless, and in 1971 she began to pursue her Juris Doctorate. Katherine attended night school and graduated from UOP McGeorge School of Law, Sacramento, in May 1976. She was the only woman in her law class who was both married and was raising a family. She was admitted to the California State Bar and practiced for many years with William Wolfson until his retirement. She then became managing attorney for Jacoby and Meyer’s South Sacramento office, from where she retired in 1995.

Katherine was strong and fiercely independent, and she passed these traits on to her daughters. She worked alongside her husband building their mountain cabin, swinging a hammer with the best of them. She loved to read and often came home from the bookstore with a grocery bag filled with books, which she devoured. Following retirement, Katherine and Ed bought a travel trailer and explored the western U.S. She also toured Europe several times with her daughters. In later years Katherine pursued the family genealogy, uncovering interesting stories and long forgotten names. She had a quick wit, a sharp sense of humor, and a warm, loving and generous heart.

Katherine is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Tom) Bursey of Madera, and Kathleen (Anthony) Vasquez of Elk Grove; her grandchildren, Kevin and Christopher Bursey, Marcelino and Isabella Vazquez; her sister, Nancy (Don) Whittle of Altaville; and numerous nieces and nephews. Katherine will be sorely missed by family and friends.

Katherine was laid to rest Dec. 19, 2020 alongside her husband, Ed, in a private ceremony at Buena Vista Cemetery in Murphys. Remembrances in Katherine’s name can be made to any Native American school, wounded veteran’s association, or a charity of donor’s choice.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

COVID-19 relief funds will have varied impact on county schools

A second round COVID-19 relief funds will leave some Calaveras County schools high and dry.

The $57 billion in federal K-12 funding from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, signed into law on Dec. 27, is more than four times the amount earmarked for schools by the initial COVID-19 relief CARES Act in March. Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD), the largest school district in the county, is estimated to receive nearly $3 million this time around, compared to the $2 million in federal aid it received last year.

However, other districts are expected to receive substantially less. Mark Twain Union Elementary School District’s federal aid will likely remain at the roughly the half-a-million dollars it was allotted in March, while non-classroom-based charter schools will receive no additional funding.

For Mountain Oaks School, a non-classroom-based charter school that represents roughly 10% of the county’s total K-12 student population between its enrollment and an ample waitlist, the lack of growth funding could not have come at a worse time.

The homeschooling sector has been growing for years, according to Mountain Oaks School Administrator Bill Redford, but the uncertainty of pandemic-time education has sent droves of students looking for a more reliable alternative.

In a typical year, the waitlist at Mountain Oaks hosts about 100 prospective students. In 2020, that number nearly tripled, and the school of approximately 380 students and 29 teachers took on 70 new students from its waitlist. It was only after this increase in enrollment that the state announced its COVID-19 relief budget would not be funding growth in non-classroom-based charter schools, Redford said, though federal relief funds did provide $25,000 to Mountain Oaks in 2020.

“Once we enrolled the students that we enrolled, we had made a commitment to educate those kids, whether we got funding or not,” Redford said.

One factor that has been particularly detrimental to non-classroom-based charter schools is the state’s “hold harmless” COVID-19 provision, which essentially freezes attendance-based funding at what it was prior to the pandemic.

This policy has been essential to most public schools in Calaveras County, which have experienced a sharp decline in attendance, according to county Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik. Last year, county schools lost about 280 students. As of early December, between 45 and 100 of those students were unaccounted for, Nanik stated last month. A large portion of his time is now spent tracking down these “missing” students to ensure they are receiving an education.

“It’s a big hole in the support model in this environment,” Nanik said. “We would have been able to support them better if there had been funding for Mountain Oaks.”

Many non-classroom-based charter schools throughout California have filed lawsuits against the state due to this perceived oversight, though Mountain Oaks is not one of them.

“From the beginning, I empathized with site-based schools and felt ‘hold harmless’ should be in place,” Redford said, though he was surprised when additional funding was denied to a rapidly growing sector of education.

Nonetheless, Redford said Mountain Oaks will “weather this storm” with its reserve funds.

“It’s certainly not what you really want to spend your reserve on, but we’re going to be OK,” he said.

Both Redford and Nanik hope that 2021 sees some students return to their classroom-based schools, lessening the burden on Mountain Oaks and other charter schools, while boosting enrollment at county schools that may not be held harmless forever.

“(The state is) holding harmless for this year, but it could affect funding levels this next year or the year after,” Nanik said.

Beyond federal relief funds, additional funding remains uncertain. Nanik said the county could miss out on about $450 per student in state relief dollars due to “stringent” COVID-19 testing requirements needed to access those funds.

Nanik said the state’s proposal to test weekly every school staff member and student countywide would require 6,000 tests performed each week, a task which might not be feasible.

“We don’t know if we’re going to accept that money or not,” Nanik said. “The money and the governor’s proposal are more geared towards schools that are not open at all.”

Nanik said the greatest need for funding in county schools right now is the provision of an efficient hybrid learning environment to all students, regardless of their home address.

“Connectivity remains the biggest challenge in the county,” he said.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. Email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.