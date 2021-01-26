Katherine Williams

March 18, 1931 – December 5, 2020
Katherine Ann (Bartoo) Williams, 89, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Sacramento.
Katherine was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Edwin Williams; her mother, Marguerite (Nan) Wooster Bartoo; her father, Theodore (Barney) Bartoo; and her brother, Russell Bartoo.
Katherine was born March 18, 1931, in San Francisco, the first child of Nan and Barney Bartoo. The family moved throughout Calaveras and Amador counties, eventually settling in Angels Camp, where Barney established the Bartoo Garage in Altaville. At the start of World War II, the family moved to Sheep Ranch, where Nan taught her children in the one-room schoolhouse. Barney moved to San Francisco and worked in the shipyards throughout the war. Katherine was taught by her mother during her last three years of elementary school, before graduating and enrolling in Calaveras High School, where she graduated in 1949. There she played French horn in the Calaveras High School band and participated in track. She was accepted into the University of Stanford but had to decline for monetary reasons. She instead attended Stockton College and then San Jose State College where she received her elementary school teaching credential. She taught at various elementary schools, including White Pines and West Point. It was while Katherine taught at Enterprise School in Modesto that she met the love of her life, Edwin Williams from Murphys. They married Aug. 24, 1957, in Gardnerville, Nev., and moved to Berkeley, where Ed completed his engineering degree while Katherine supported them by teaching elementary school in Hayward. Upon Ed’s graduation they moved to Sacramento and Katherine taught at Mather Air Force Base.
Katherine and Ed raised their two daughters in Sacramento, where Katherine provided daycare so she could be home with her children. Her brilliant mind, though, was restless, and in 1971 she began to pursue her Juris Doctorate. Katherine attended night school and graduated from UOP McGeorge School of Law, Sacramento, in May 1976. She was the only woman in her law class who was both married and was raising a family. She was admitted to the California State Bar and practiced for many years with William Wolfson until his retirement. She then became managing attorney for Jacoby and Meyer’s South Sacramento office, from where she retired in 1995.
Katherine was strong and fiercely independent, and she passed these traits on to her daughters. She worked alongside her husband building their mountain cabin, swinging a hammer with the best of them. She loved to read and often came home from the bookstore with a grocery bag filled with books, which she devoured. Following retirement, Katherine and Ed bought a travel trailer and explored the western U.S. She also toured Europe several times with her daughters. In later years Katherine pursued the family genealogy, uncovering interesting stories and long forgotten names. She had a quick wit, a sharp sense of humor, and a warm, loving and generous heart.
Katherine is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Tom) Bursey of Madera, and Kathleen (Anthony) Vasquez of Elk Grove; her grandchildren, Kevin and Christopher Bursey, Marcelino and Isabella Vazquez; her sister, Nancy (Don) Whittle of Altaville; and numerous nieces and nephews. Katherine will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Katherine was laid to rest Dec. 19, 2020 alongside her husband, Ed, in a private ceremony at Buena Vista Cemetery in Murphys. Remembrances in Katherine’s name can be made to any Native American school, wounded veteran’s association, or a charity of donor’s choice.