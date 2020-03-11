October 12, 1941 – March 8, 2020
Gerald Darwin Mercer (“Jerry”) of Indianapolis, Ind., and formerly of Elkhart, Ind., and the San Francisco Bay Area, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born Oct. 12, 1941, to Chester N. and Dorothy (Brown) Mercer in Kalamazoo, Mich., and married Ruth Elenor West on Sept. 22, 1963, in Elkhart.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Jill M. Mercer; son, John G. Mercer; grandchildren, Andrew, Michael, Rachel, Rebecca and Alec Mercer; and great-granddaughters, Morgan, Raelyn, Scarlet and Elenor. Also surviving are his brother, Chester (Deb) Mercer, of Elkhart; sister, Carol (Ron) Sukolics of Creve Couer, MO; and close friend, Anne Overmyer. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Ruth; brother, Roland (“Sonny”) Mercer; and both parents.
Jerry graduated from Jimtown High School and Indiana University South Bend. He was a devoted husband and father, worked nearly 30 years for Miles Laboratories, and served as President of the Elkhart Jaycees during the 1970s. He earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, learned to play and then later build the classical guitar, and spent winters skiing at Caberfae in Michigan. In 1990, he moved to San Francisco to join Genencor International as a Director of Quality and Regulatory Affairs and put his sailboat Contessa in the San Francisco Bay.
As Commodore of the Palo Alto Yacht Club, he and Ruth experienced “Bigger Boat Syndrome” and moved aboard Nellie McClain, a slightly larger sailboat, for over eight years. Upon retirement, they moved to Arnold in the Central Sierra Nevada Foothills, where Jerry operated a music store, “Mercer’s Acoustic Attic,” and became an accomplished luthier. In 2012, he and Ruth returned to Indiana to be closer to family, where he also worked on his 1964 Chevy Corvair. Back in Indiana, Jerry kept up his fitness through Rock Steady Boxing classes. He also continued his work as a luthier, building several guitars, ukuleles and Cajon box drums. He was a member of the Indianapolis Society of the Classical Guitar.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Drive, Indianapolis at 6 p.m., with visitation from 4:30-6 p.m.
Memorials to Rock Steady Boxing at 7440 N. Shadeland Avenue, Ste. 202, Indianapolis, IN 46250 or www.rocksteadyboxing.org.
Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care