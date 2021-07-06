December 18, 1939 – June 25, 2021
Thomas (Tom) Morgan passed away peacefully in his home in Glencoe on June 25, 2021.
Thomas Walter Morgan was born on Dec. 18, 1939, in San Francisco to Harold and Woodie Gay Morgan. He attended Lowell High School in San Francisco, and shortly after graduation joined the Army National Guard where he served for three years. After his time in the military, he owned and operated a boat repair shop in Sausalito. But Tom loved to serve his community and was again drawn to duty. He joined the Marin County Sheriff’s Department in San Rafael, serving for 12 years on patrol and later as a bailiff. After retiring from the sheriff’s department, Tom earned his contractor licenses and built several beautiful homes in Sonoma. He took in state and federal jobs as well as traveled across California and Nevada for work.
While his work and service speak volumes about his character, it was his commitment to his family that is his greatest legacy. On Sept. 22, 1973, he married Barbara Beltz and remained married for 49 years, until the time of his death.
Tom was the dad to three daughters, Diana, Donna (Todd), Debbie (Tom), and stepson Brent (Vicki). He was the grandpa to 11 grandchildren, Andria (Jason), Christopher, Kira, Kristin (Jake), Eric, Ashley (Steve), Sean, Kyrie, Ben, Annika, David, and eight great-grandchildren.
Tom’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, either in person, over FaceTime or on the phone. He had a soft spot for animals and over the years rescued all kinds. His kids and grandkids loved running around playing with all of them.
He enjoyed whitewater rafting, nature, tending to his citrus trees and tinkering with projects in his workshop.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 24 at 12 noon at Tom and Barbara’s residence, followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dobies and Little Paws Rescue, (805) 524-5102 or Dobiesandlittlepawsrescue.org.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James; and his grandson, Thomas J. Gavin.
May he rest in peace.