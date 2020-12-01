Kathleen Krantz

February 20, 1945 – November 20, 2020
Kathleen Wykle Krantz, 75, of San Andreas passed away Nov. 20, 2020 in Modesto.
Kathleen was born on Feb. 20, 1945 in Manchester, Iowa, to Dr. John and Vee Wykle. The family moved to California when she was 3 months old. In 1948 they settled in San Andreas. In the fourth grade, while attending San Andreas Elementary, she met Larry Krantz who would later become her beloved husband of 53 years. They were married on Sept. 17, 1966 in the beautiful Morris Chapel. She graduated in 1962 from Calaveras High School. She enjoyed activities such as marching band, CSF, Girls Athletic Association and drama. After high school, Kathleen attended Occidental College in Los Angeles and earned her BA. She and Larry moved back to San Andreas in 1975 where they raised three children.
Her careers included owning and operating Krantz Photography for 25 years alongside her husband, being the San Andreas Community Covenant Church administrative secretary, and most recently a senior substitute teacher for Calaveras Unified School District.
She enjoyed playing the piano and the clarinet. She had a passion for quilting, knitting, sewing and baking; these talents earned her many blue ribbons and Best of Divisions at the Calaveras County Fair. She looked forward to her weekly bible study and loved her church family very much.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. John Wykle; and her husband, Larry. Kathleen is survived by her mother, Vee Wykle; two brothers, Phil and Keith Wykle; two sons, Brian and Jason; daughter, Rachel Hines; and five grandchildren.
A graveside service at People’s Cemetery in San Andreas, will be held on Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at the Metropolitan.