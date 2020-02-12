February 11, 1937 – February 2, 2020
Henry Darrell (Hank) Nagle, 82, of Wilseyville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his home in Wilseyville, Ca.
Hank was born in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 1937, a son of the late Lora Ann (Marks) and Paul Nagle. He was in the Balboa High School graduating class of 1955, and attended Chico State before completing his formal education at the Prairie Bible Institute in Canada.
Hank met his wife Jean Murphey at a church picnic and were married in 1961 in Sacramento and began their family together in Yreka. Hank and Jean moved around some before settling in Calaveras County in 1969, working as an Oiler at the Timber Mill in Pioneer, as well as spending some time with the U.S. Forest Service before starting his 28-year career as a Merchant Marine.
He enjoyed touring Israel and serving as a missionary with Bridges for Peace, Jews for Jesus, and Shevet Achim. He was member of the First Baptist Church in West Point and enjoyed participating in Bible studies and distributing the bible as a part of the Gideon’s International. Hank was active in the Calaveras County School District, serving on the board for several years.
Hank is survived by wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Jean; daughters, Paula Jean, wife of Lewis Clark, of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Ruth Ann, wife of Joel Noble, of Jackson, and Shannon Kate, wife of Mark Noble, of Mariposa; sister, Paula Selmayr, of Canada. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at the West Point Town Hall, West Point, CA. Private interment will take place at the West Point Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Hank’s memory to www.shevetachim.org.
