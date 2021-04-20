July 1, 1934 – April 15, 2021
On April 15, 2021, Donna Hodge passed away peacefully in her home in San Andreas at the age of 86. Donna loved her hometown of Napa where she grew up, met and married her beloved husband, Holly, of 57 years. There they raised their two children, Ritchey and Cary. She was passionate about serving at Irene M. Snow School on the PTA, the Napa High Band Boosters, Women’s Bowling Association and was a Jr. Bowling Coach. She became Grand Deputy for CA Rainbow Girls, and proudly followed the Concord Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corp. Donna was an avid “Peanuts” comic strip fan and always wore a Snoopy pin. In 2003, she and Holly moved to the Sierra Foothills where she worked at Kelly’s Drug Store for over 10 years and volunteered at the Mark Twain Hospital. Alan “Holly” Hodge passed away in 2011. He and Donna are survived by their son, Ritchey (and Sue) Hodge and their daughter, Cary (and David) Keener; grandchildren, Ben (and Jennie) Keener, Holly (and Jesse) Dacanay and Jasmine Hodge; great-grandsons, Tavin and Cyrus Dacanay and Jonathan, Jaxon and Bradley Keener; as well as sisters-in-law, Janice Wolters and Rowena Parnell. Donna always loved to celebrate people. She loved being married to Holly and their life’s delight was to travel the U.S. in their RV. She fiercely loved her family and friends and will be missed by all. A Memorial Service at Tulocay Cemetery will be announced.