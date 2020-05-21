August 21, 1943 - May 10, 2020
Larry Neal Krantz was born on Aug. 21, 1943, in Modesto, to Robert and Myra Krantz. He died at home in San Andreas on May 10, 2020.
The Krantz family moved to San Andreas in 1952 when Robert began working for Calaveras Cement Plant. Larry attended San Andreas Elementary School and Calaveras High School, where he was a member of the cross country team, the wrestling team, track team and the marching band. He was a competitive swimmer and diver, and was a member of the school’s first swim team.
After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1962 to 1966 as a Torpedoman aboard the diesel submarine, U.S.S. Bugara. He became a Golden Shellback when the Bugara crossed the equator and the international date line at the same time, after operating in the Tonkin Gulf off Vietnam. In 1966, at the end of his enlistment, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Wykle.
His childhood passion for photography led him to attend Fishback School of Photography in Sacramento. After graduation, he opened his own studio, Krantz Photography, in Angels Camp, which he and Kathleen owned and operated for 25 years. In 1984, he moved the studio to San Andreas, continuing to operate the business with Kathleen, while also managing the hardware department at Treat’s General Store. He managed Treat’s Hardware department for 20 years until he retired.
He was a member of San Andreas Community Covenant Church, San Andreas Lion’s Club, and San Joaquin Photographer’s Guild. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sons, Brian and Jason; daughter, Rachel Hines; five grandchildren; and a brother, Kevin.