Robin Frederick Inks

May 17, 1935 – February 6, 2021
Robin was born in Escalon on May 17, 1935, to William Henry Inks and Alpha Iva Blakesley Inks. Robin was the second of four sons. His brothers are William (Bill) Inks, David Inks and Samuel Manuel. As a young boy he lived on Six Mile Ranch, where his dad managed the cattle for the Manuel Estate. Memories from the ranch included filling up the big concrete water trough for Robin and his brothers to swim in or just hopping on a horse to ride bareback in the field.
His junior high years were spent at St. Mary’s Boarding School in Berkeley with two of his brothers. After boarding school, Robin lived in Murphys and graduated from Bret Harte High School in 1953. There he met Joann Marie Nielsen, whom he married the spring of his senior year and they made a home in Hathaway Pines.
Robin worked for Linebaugh Logging, first in the woods and then as a driver. Robin and Joann had three children, Grover Inks, Patricia Inks Machler Peralta and Richard Inks. The family moved to Summit City near Redding in 1960, where Robin and Joann attended Shasta Junior College. Robin earned a degree in diesel mechanics. Both years he enjoyed playing football for the Shasta “Knights.”
Moving back to the Sierra Foothills, they lived at the “Red House” (now Frog Hollow) on Main Street, Angels Camp. He drove logging trucks for “Doc” and Glenn Linebaugh, except for two years where he drove for the Calaveras County Cement Plant hauling cement throughout the state. In 1968, Robin and Joann built a house in the Altaville “subdivision.”
Robin was a simple country boy at heart, and he liked to fish and hunt. He loved trap shooting and was a lifetime member of the Angels Gun Club. He reloaded many a shell over the years, for himself as well as any family member that shared a team with him. In 1983 they built a home alongside family on French Gulch Road. Papa built a shop on the property for all of his family to use.
Robin enjoyed snow skiing with family. He managed the Monte Wolfe Saloon at Bear Valley Ski Lodge for three seasons, beginning in 1991. After his time at the Ski Lodge, he resumed driving for Linebaugh Logging. He was proud of all of his orange and green logging trucks, especially the newly purchased #224. When Linebaugh scaled back in the early 2000s, Robin purchased truck #224 and continued as an owner operator until he retired in 2008. He loved his logging career that spanned 55 years.
“Papa” has eight grandchildren: Grover Matthew Inks, Brian Inks, Lance Machler and Cassi Lee Machler Poreider, Daniel Inks, Kevin Inks, Brandon Inks and Kyle Inks.
Robin enjoyed being “Big Papa” to his 11 great-grandchildren: Savanna Inks, Skylar Inks, Aidan Inks, Colby Inks, Connor Poreider, Olivia Poreider, Trace Inks, Rhett Inks, Everest Inks, Audrey Inks and Halle Inks.
Robin enjoyed woodworking and made many items he loved giving to family and friends. He loved telling stories of friends and family from the “good old days” at his weekly family card game. Papa worked hard, until his health wouldn’t allow it. He couldn’t resist a tease and had a soft heart for his second-generation Calaveras County heritage.