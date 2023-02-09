 Skip to main content
Christine Mills Sanders

LT Sanders

October 27,1949 - January 24, 2023

Christine Mills Sanders, 73, of San Andreas, Calif., passed away on Jan. 24, 2023, after a battle with leukemia. Christine was born to Carl and Beatrice Mills on Oct. 27,1949, in Tuolumne County, Calif. She was raised in Angels Camp, Calif., until 1955 when her family moved to Sacramento, Calif. She returned to her beloved Calaveras County in 1974 where she has resided for the past 49 years. Chris never stopped fighting, she was always determined. Through her we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like.

Her early career was at Pacific Bell Telephone in Sacramento as a telephone operator. She worked at Calaveras County and San Joaquin County Fair Grounds as an entry clerk for many years. She was an animal control officer for Calaveras County. She obtained her associate degree from Delta College and was hired as an agricultural inspector in San Joaquin County. She retired from the California Teachers Association in 2013 in the position of Field Services Specialist at the San Andreas and Stockton resource centers.

Chris was a passionate equestrian and enjoyed showing her quarter horses Tomasena and Dombusa in Western Pleasure events. After retirement she enjoyed the RV lifestyle and traveled with friends to her favorite Northern California destinations. She always had a garden and enjoyed her time outdoors.

Chris is survived by her daughters Andria (Carl) Westphal, of Rancho Murieta, Calif., and Jennifer Sanders, of Paloma, Calif.; grandchildren Andrew and Brandon Westphal, Jesse May and Phoebe Danielson; brothers Lyle (Janice) Mills, of St. George, Utah, and Larry Mills, of Sacramento, Calif.; numerous beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Interment at Columbia Cemetery will be private. We invite you to celebrate her memory in your own meaningful way.

“… And come in the shade of evening

When the sun paints the sky in the West

Stand for a few moments beside me

And remember only my best.” — ML Hancock

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Calaveras Humane Society: https://calaverashumane.org/ .

