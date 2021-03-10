You have permission to edit this article.
John Allen Hofstetter

John Allen Hofstetter

January 22, 1933 – February 17, 2021

John Hofstetter of Murphys passed away at the age of 88 on Feb. 17 with Wanda, his wife of 65 years, at his bedside. He was a photographer, teacher, school administrator, loving husband, father and friend to countless people who all loved him.

His greatest love was teaching, both children and adults, in classrooms and outdoors. A kind and quiet man, he started his career in education in 1954 at Jenny Lind’s K-8, one-room schoolhouse, the sole teacher of all subjects to upwards of 40 children, following in the footsteps of his mother, grandmother and grandfather. In 1955 he married Wanda June Etier, and two years later moved to Murphys where he taught in the old Murphys Elementary School before moving on to math and science teaching at San Andreas Elementary. In subsequent years he took over as principal of that school and then spent 17 years as principal of Valley Springs Elementary before finishing his career in education as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum at Calaveras Unified School District. In 2008 the Valley Springs library was dedicated to him for his contribution to the community. He retired from education in 1993 as one of the most respected educators in our community.

Not only respected, John was also loved by the many people who came into his orbit. He served as a Murphys volunteer fireman, a photography teacher who led many excursions for his students into the natural world, a computer teacher at Calaveras County Office of Education, a member of a local Apple Macintosh users group, and a docent at the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum. A member of both the NRA and Sierra Club, he was always his own person. Afflicted early in life by polio, he never allowed his disability to define him. He and Wanda traveled by car, van, trailer and off-road vehicles through the nether regions of every state in the continental U.S., Alaska and Mexico. A brilliant man with an eclectic array of skills, he was a welder, mechanic and gunsmith, skills that served him well when his vehicles broke down in the middle of nowhere’s nowhere.

He was predeceased by his brother, James; daughters, Elizbeth and Pia; and grandson, Tate. He’s survived by his wife; sons, John Allen Jr. and Nathan; grandchildren, Darren, Tyler and Lacy; and great-grandchildren, Harper and Waylon.

A patient listener, deep thinker and slow talker, one of those rare persons who gave you his undivided attention and listened thoroughly before responding, he was a man who would do anything for a person in need. He could even fix your clock. Known for his patience and compassion, he never complained as the complications of polio restricted his life more and more. A friend of the environment, a lover of the desert—and desserts—there was no ghost town or mining settlement he wouldn’t gladly four-wheel you way up into the mountains to see.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Wanda would like to thank Hospice of Amador and Calaveras Counties for John’s end of life care. She requests that any memorial donations in his name be made to the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum in White Pines.

