James Frederick Lucas

September 26, 1942 – November 13, 2020
James F. Lucas passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2020. James was 78 years old. James was born Sept. 26, 1942, to James and Lois Lucas in Steubenville, Ohio. James was a longtime resident of Angels Camp. James was a Navy veteran who served in the U.S.S Forrestal. James was laid to rest beside his late wife, Colleen Lucas, in a private service on Nov. 20, 2020, at the Tracy Mausoleum located in Tracy. James Lucas is survived by his two daughters, Debbie Bettger, of Altaville, and Lisa Weitkemper of Omaha, Neb.; his three grandsons, Travis Bettger, Lucas Weitkemper and Douglas Weitkemper. James Lucas was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. James was loved by many; he will be truly missed. Rest in peace.