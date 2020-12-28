Wilmer Mehlhaff

April 27, 1925 – December 12, 2020. Age 95 years.
Wilmer passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones after suffering from congestive heart failure for several years. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruby; daughters, Deanne (Don Holmertz), Danise (Jeff Rapetti) and Dorene (Mike Buegler); nine grandchildren (and spouses); and five great-grandchildren.
Wilmer was born in Washburn, N.D., the sixth son to Gustave and Lydia Mehlhaff. They moved to Lodi when he was 9. He enjoyed playing basketball in high school, and then again at San Jose City College. He served in the Merchant Marines, and after the war, worked at the Standard Oil Pumping Station, where he met Ruby. They married in 1951 and moved to Antioch where he worked at the steam plant. They purchased a home in Pittsburg, Calif., where three daughters were added to the family. He went back to school to finish his engineering degree, then went to work for PG&E, and then later for AT&T. After retirement they moved to Arnold. He was an avid gardener, inventor and builder who loved working with his hands on a variety of projects. He had a generous heart and looked for ways to help others, which always included making time to share a joke or pun.
Wherever he lived, he was involved in the local Covenant church, serving as Sunday school superintendent and teacher, bible study leader, choir member, deacon, sound technician, and was involved with building youth and vacation bible school programs. After retirement he was very involved in the Do-Wooders program at Chapel in the Pines.
Above all else, Wilmer loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and lived to serve others in Jesus’ name.
A private graveside service was held for the family, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Memorials to the Do-Wooder’s program at Chapel in the Pines, PO Box 9, Arnold, CA 95223.