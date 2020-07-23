July 10, 2020
Peter Rodrigues Jr., beloved husband, dad, papa, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, brother and friend passed away on July 10, 2020, at the age of 78 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born to Pete and Sophie Rodrigues in Honolulu, HI, Peter was the youngest of five siblings. He grew up in Kauai where he was doted on by his four older sisters. After graduating from high school in Hayward, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He served four years in the military police on the search and rescue team. After serving his country in the Air Force, he worked several jobs, until he began his career working at Kaiser Hospital in Richmond as an Engineer. After 10 years of working in the Bay Area, he moved to the foothills and began working at Mark Twain Hospital in San Andreas. He dedicated his time and energy to helping others and was proud to volunteer in the community where he would retire 30 years later.
Peter was known for his big heart, fun loving infectious personality, master barbecuing skills, love for Hawaiian music, his 49ers and above all, love for his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Diana, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. He is gone from sight, but will live forever in our memories and our hearts. We love and miss you!