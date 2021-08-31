You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Jean Athearn Bissell

  • Updated
  • Comments
05 LT Bissell - 1.jpg

May 25, 1925 – August 13, 2021

Born in Stockton, Calif. to parents Prince Allen Athearn and Mary Lovelia Watts Athearn, Mary Jean grew up between Stockton and Lodi. They spent most summers in Pacific Valley where her parents built a summer cabin. She met the love of her life, Donald M. Bissell, at Stockton High School as a result of the alphabetical seating in one of their classes. They eventually got married in 1945 while Don was in the Air Force in Colorado Springs. Both attended U.C. Berkeley and Don became a civil engineer while Mary Jean raised their four children, James Bissell, Gary Bissell, Joanne Hemstad and Steve Bissell. During these years in Castro Valley, they built a cabin in Bear Valley in 1966. Splitting their time between these locations, they enjoyed summer hikes, the Bear Valley Music Festival, skiing and church activities.

05 LT Bissell - 2.jpg

They moved to Murphys in 1988, near Mary Jean’s sister Bonnie and husband Bill Harper, and joined the Congregational Church. Although retired, they both stayed active in the community; Don in SIRS, Mary Jean in PEO, and both in the Bear Valley Music Festival. And they traveled the world—including one trip around the world. She was a passionate chronicler of all of their trips. After Don’s passing, Mary Jean continued to enjoy family gatherings for many years. She is survived by her sister, children, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A small family memorial is planned for the near future.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes Policy

Death Notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County, at no charge to families. 

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. 

For more information on how to submit a Death Notice or Life Tribute, click here.