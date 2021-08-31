Mary Jean Athearn Bissell

May 25, 1925 – August 13, 2021
Born in Stockton, Calif. to parents Prince Allen Athearn and Mary Lovelia Watts Athearn, Mary Jean grew up between Stockton and Lodi. They spent most summers in Pacific Valley where her parents built a summer cabin. She met the love of her life, Donald M. Bissell, at Stockton High School as a result of the alphabetical seating in one of their classes. They eventually got married in 1945 while Don was in the Air Force in Colorado Springs. Both attended U.C. Berkeley and Don became a civil engineer while Mary Jean raised their four children, James Bissell, Gary Bissell, Joanne Hemstad and Steve Bissell. During these years in Castro Valley, they built a cabin in Bear Valley in 1966. Splitting their time between these locations, they enjoyed summer hikes, the Bear Valley Music Festival, skiing and church activities.
They moved to Murphys in 1988, near Mary Jean’s sister Bonnie and husband Bill Harper, and joined the Congregational Church. Although retired, they both stayed active in the community; Don in SIRS, Mary Jean in PEO, and both in the Bear Valley Music Festival. And they traveled the world—including one trip around the world. She was a passionate chronicler of all of their trips. After Don’s passing, Mary Jean continued to enjoy family gatherings for many years. She is survived by her sister, children, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A small family memorial is planned for the near future.