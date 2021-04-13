You have permission to edit this article.
Joseph Francis Frankina

Joseph Francis Frankina, of Camp Connell, passed away at his home on April 7, 2021, at the age of 81. Originally of Boston, Joseph joined the U.S. Army before embarking on a teaching career. He taught at Harvest Park Middle School in Pleasanton for 30 years before retiring in 1999.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Frankina; sons, Adam (Susan) Frankina and Michael (Erin Weber) Frankina; five beautiful grandchildren, Maddie, Tony, Jenna, Riley and Emma; brother, Edward Frankina; and sister, Mary Parise.

A Celebration of Joseph’s Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Adventist Health Hospice, 20100 Cedar Road North, Sonora, CA 95370. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service - Calaveras. www.sierracremationservice.com

