May 14, 1969 - December 4, 2021
Brian Paul Ames was born on May 14, 1969, at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, Calif. He was a resident of Valley Springs, Calif. He passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 4, 2021, in Valley Springs.
He graduated from Bret Harte High School. He was a successful and talented contractor. He is survived by his parents, Paul and Kathy Ames, in Valley Springs; his children, Wyatt Ames and Trinity Ames; his sister, Brenda Schurawel; and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles. His activities included fishing, hiking, bicycle riding, and camping. He liked the mountains, the ocean, his dog, and he enjoyed life and loved watching Street Outlaws.
A celebration of life for Brian Ames will take place Jan. 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel Church, 150 California Street, Valley Springs, CA 95252. Any donations can go to the Calvary Chapel Church in Valley Springs. Potluck follows with lasagna, rolls, and drinks.